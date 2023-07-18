CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. − A massive $2-billion amusement park is coming to Craig County.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will stand west of Grand Lake, on Route 66. The theme park will be about 125 acres, which is around the size of Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
This park will include America-themed rides, live shows, water rides and restaurants. An RV park and cabins will be situated near the park.
“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort," Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell said. “Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer."
The area will be built in phases. The first phase, which includes the RV park and cabins, is expected to open in spring 2025. The theme park is scheduled to open in 2026.