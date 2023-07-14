186 grams of fentanyl found during a Skiatook Police traffic stop

SKIATOOK, Okla. -- Skiatook police are calling for the community to talk to their families about the dangers of fentanyl – after one officers found a significant amount of it during a traffic stop.
They say it would have been enough to cause a fatal overdose to everyone who came in contact with the amount.
The officer behind the drug bust, Justin Burch has now been given a special commendation award.
Skiatook Police say one of their officers pulled over a car and during a search found 186 grams of fentanyl.
"It’s incredibly significant that’s such a large amount of fentanyl we have roughly 9 thousand people for our population in Skiatook and that amount of fentanyl alone is enough to cause a fatal overdose for every citizen that lives here many times over," said Officer Kimberly Okerson is from the Skiatook Police.
The DEA say 2 milligrams of fentanyl can potentially kill a human being. Skiatook police say this drug bust had 186 thousand milligrams of fentanyl.
It was found when an officer stopped a car near Skiatook central park around 4 a.m. on June 8.
“Noticed that he was incredibly nervous shaking trembling wouldn’t make eye contact was giving him one word answers,” said Officer Okerson.
Then, the officer found a black backpack in the car with a padlock on it.
"A black backpack that he had actually placed locks on the zippers to keep people from being able to get inside of it he also told the officer when he was arrested hey you’re not going to be able to get in that without a search warrant so of course that’s what our officer planned on doing anyway," said Officer Okerson.
During the search police the fentanyl along with 30 grams of methamphetamine, baggies and drug pipes and a syringe.
Police are now asking parents to speak with family members and kids about the dangers of fentanyl.
"You really need to be paying attention coz this is something that can creep up on you. you dont even see it coming I mean fentanyl is also being found in marijuana heroin methamphetamine it’s found in all the common drugs that are being abused so it’s not uncommon for someone to overdose accidentally," said Officer Okerson.
"This isn’t something that’s just in theory any more it’s not something that’s just in big cities it’s here in Skiatook it’s in small communities," said Officer Okerson.
"He went and got a search warrant for the bag and for the items that were in it and once he got that search warrant it was game on he seized all of that evidence and probably saved several lives," said Officer Okerson.
The driver of the car, Blake Hosch was arrested for trafficking illegal drugs.
A special community meeting about Narcan which can potentially save someone who’s overdosing from fentanyl is being held next Thursday at the Skiatook Fire Department.