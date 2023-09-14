WAGONER, Okla. -- Jordan Dunn didn’t think twice about rushing into a house fire to save the lives of a family with five children in Whitehorn Cove, a lake community just north of the city of Wagoner.
Megan Mex Rumley, Dunn’s mother was on a date with her husband on the evening of July 3, when she suddenly received call from her son’s friends, Waylon Campbell, and Aubri Connell that was a parent's worst nightmare.
They had called Dunn’s parents screaming that her son had just entered a burning home.
“I was terrified,” she said. "I didn't know what was happening."
Rumley and her husband immediately headed to the scene of the fire.
Training Officer of the Whitehorn Cove Fire Department, Jarrad Edwards says around 12:20 a.m. on July 4, Dunn and his friend Campbell were walking another friend Connell home on a hot summer night. Near East 685rd and S 318 Avenue in Rocky Point they noticed what appeared to be a bonfire in the distance.
As the three teens approached the pulsing glow, they realized that flames were spreading rapidly around a porch.
Rumley says that Connell called 911.
"Jordan noticed there were several vehicles around the residence, but nobody outside. He immediately ran through smoke and flames to the front door shouting and beating on the door, trying to alert the occupants of the residence. He tried to break the door down but began to get choked up by the smoke. He ran around to some windows and began banging on the windows, and finally saw somebody moving inside. He yelled, told him their house was on fire and to exit through the back door," said Edwards.
“The Fire spread into a small area inside the wall of the hallway that leads to the children’s bedrooms. The actions of these three kids specifically Jordan’s, saved the lives of two parents, and five children,” said Edwards. “Once the family was out of the residence, they began squirting the fire with a garden hose that was nearby and was able to keep the fire relatively small.”
Campbell and Dunn frantically moved propane bottles and lawnmowers away from the porch area and fire in case of any explosions.
Rumley says that as soon as she arrived at the blaze and was able to put her arms around her son, she never wanted to let him go.
“He may be 18, but he’s my baby,” said Rumley. “I am so, so proud of him.”
Rumley said she stayed with the family and held some of the children who were crying and helped calm them.
“Had these three kids not acted how they did, the fire would’ve become larger, and due to the location of the fire it would have trapped the children in their bedrooms and there would have likely been some fatalities,” said Edwards.
Edwards says that Dunn is now working to become a volunteer firefighter.
“I’ve got some men at the station now, who would never be able to run into smoke and flames burning like he did,” said Edwards.
On September 20 at 6 p.m. Edwards says that the Whitecove Fire Department will honor Dunn’s heroic actions that saved a family of seven from a fire that destroyed their home.