TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 17-year-old boy is dead after his car crashed in south Tulsa Tuesday morning.
Police said just before 11 a.m., the boy's car was headed westbound on East 121st Street South, when it failed to negotiate a curve at Riverside Drive.
The car went off the road and rolled down an embankment into a ravine at the Arkansas River.
Police said the boy was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. The speed limit there is posted at 45 mph.