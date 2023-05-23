OKLAHOMA CITY — A convenience store clerk helped a 17-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted, escape her suspected captor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 17-year-old was kidnapped by a man holding a rope in his hand, threatening her on Friday afternoon. The suspect allegedly told her if she asked for help, he would kill her.
The affidavit says the teenager saw a police car as she and the suspect were on their way to a convenience store, but was too scared to flag officers down for help.
Once inside the store, the teenager managed to get away from the suspected kidnapper with help from an employee.
"When he turned around, when he had his back turned, that’s when she looked at me and said, ‘Help me, help me, help me,’" said Nikki Williams, the store clerk.
It was a sign of trouble that Williams couldn’t shake.
"I could just tell she had been crying, or something was just off with her. You could just tell she was in distress," Williams said.
Oklahoma City police said the 17-year-old was being held against her will by the suspected kidnapper.
"The suspect had made threats to harm her, and to come with him, was unwilling to let her leave, had taken her to a shed where a sexual assault had occurred," said Master Sgt. Dillon Quirk.
After the alleged assault, the teenager was seen walking into the convenience store on surveillance video.
"You could just tell by the way she was like shaking. Just, you could tell she was not comfortable with the guy she was with," said Williams
After the teenager asked for help, the store clerk hid her in the back of the store before calling the police.
"I go back there. She’s curled up on the floor, rocking back and forth, basically going into detail about how she’s been held captive. I said how old are you, and then she told me she was 17, so I immediately got the phone and called 911 and she was being held against her will," Williams said.
The suspect took off but police later spotted him near the store.
"Thank goodness she was able to recognize there wasn’t something quite right and called 911 to investigate," Quirk said.
The suspect has been arrested and faces charges of kidnapping and forcible sodomy.