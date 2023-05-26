BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Meet Miss Kittie.
She's back home after being missing for several days.
Her owner, Pat Smith first noticed she was missing on May 18.
Four days later, she got a call from someone saying they found Miss Kittie, but Pat says she was in disbelief.
"I said it can't be her," Smith said. "I love you for calling me, but it can't be Miss Kittie, and she goes, no it is. Pink collar? I go yeah. And she said the southern agriculture tag with the number, and I said yes. And, she said and I'm calling you. Yes."
"I was like, I promise, I have the collar and everything," said Melissa Roberts, the person who found Miss Kittie. "You know, I thought she was just down the road or something. No, she told me that she lived like 10 miles past Broken Arrow or something like that, and I was like man, I'm in downtown Tulsa. That's crazy."
Mother and daughter Sheila and Melissa Roberts found Miss Kittie crossing Gilcrease Museum road after Melissa got off work early sunday morning.
"We were just elated ourselves for being able to return somebody's cat," Sheila said.
Pat still isn't sure how Miss Kittie disappeared and ended up so far away from home.
"It didn't make any sense to me, it still doesn't," Smith said.
She's just glad Miss Kittie is back home, safe and sound.
"She had this little mark above her eye, and they had already started treating it," she added.
...Even if a little rough for the wear.