MOORE, Okla. — One family recalls the day they survived the EF-5 tornado that struck Moore, Oklahoma, ten years ago.
FOX23 spoke with the family about their experience surviving the Moore tornado.
"Well, we knew we were gonna have bad weather. So it started out normal. I mean, you went to work. I went to work. I went to take Kaylee to school. So, I took her to school and came home. I was aware that there was a possibility. So I was paying attention to the weather and the clouds were awesome," said Amber.
Amber says they went about their day, but she kept track of the weather on TV while her daughters napped.
Eight tornadoes had hit Oklahoma the night before, on May 19. Fourteen people got hurt and eight died. The strongest tornado that night, an EF-4, came within a few miles of their home.
"Our sirens did go off because we're in Cleveland County but it was like more Norman and not our area," said Amber.
They knew that day was a close call, so they decided to practice taking cover with their girls.
"So we just kind of did a dress rehearsal, so to speak. So we just went through the motions, like as if it was coming towards us and just so we'd know what to do the next day," said Amber.
While her family did their own tornado drill, Rick Smith with the National Weather Service in Norman was in the thick of it. He returned to work to prepare for another day, day two, of severe weather.
"I remember a meeting in my boss's office with me and one of our lead forecasters and the discussion was number one do we see anything that's going to make this not happen? Do we see anything that's going to prevent this from happening?" said Smith.
Storms began to develop southwest of OKC at 2 p.m. Within thirty minutes, rotation on radar was strong enough for a tornado warning to be issued.
Just sixteen minutes later, a tornado was doing damage near Newcastle and it was headed straight for Moore.
The director of emergency management says he sounded the sirens.
"They had said there was a tornado emergency. So we knew it was headed our way. And I remember even telling the girls there is a tornado and you know, it's headed this direction," said Amber.
Since they had just practiced, they knew what to do. They all grabbed their bike helmets and headed for cover.
"We're in the bathroom in the center part of the house, which is key. We knew that was important. There were no windows. There was only one door and so that was the best place for us," said Nathan.
The girls huddled in the bathtub as Amber and Nathan held a mattress over all of them.
"We didn't have power, but we started hearing the hail and the thunder. Yeah, and I go, it's here," said Amber.
"At that point, we just heard all kinds of things. It sounded otherworldly. Like. It was like, there were giants out there just picking everything apart," said Amber.
"We're just screaming at the top of your lungs. And you can't hear each other and then the walls instantly disappeared. I mean, it's a split second," said Nathan.
"Once the walls disappeared, I know for me, it was just so surreal because I was outside, but I was still kneeling in my bathroom. It didn't make any sense," said Amber.
They found out later that the tornado had strengthened to an EF-5, the highest rating for a tornado.
The Kreisels' bathtub and one wall were the only things left standing. Amber felt like God protected her family.
"Once the tub twisted, that put shocks of fear into me because I knew seconds it either had to be gone or we were gone," said Nathan.
"At that point, before it stopped too, though, was that we actually felt shoved down. Like that didn't make sense. Because everything you know was happening but like we literally felt like we were being held down. Everything else was going up," said Amber.
"So I believe God, Jesus was holding us in a place like it was at his hand right over us because we felt like someone just covered us and pushed us down," said Amber.
All five survived a direct hit from the EF-5 tornado and they crawled out from under the remnants of their home.
"I don't know about her, but I was shaking," said Nathan.
"When I stood up and looked down the street, there was nothing, there were no houses, there was nothing left, I mean, there were no bathtubs," said Amber.
After that, the Kriesels moved to another house in Moore.
"This is our remember to be thankful wall. Of course, we have the Moore strong, but this is the house before and the house after," said Nathan.
The bathtub they held onto is still a part of their life and is now kept in their backyard.
"I'm glad we have this tub," said Amber.