CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead and three others were injured in a crash in Cherokee County Sunday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 7 p.m. an SUV and a truck were involved in a crash on State Highway 100 at County Road 585, east of Tahlequah.
OHP said 34-year-old Kyle Sam, of Stilwell, was killed in the crash. He was a passenger in the SUV.
A woman driving the SUV was flown to a Tulsa hospital with head, body, arm and leg injuries, and is in guarded condition, according to OHP.
OHP said a teenage passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital with body and hand injuries.
A man driving the truck was not injured, and a woman passenger in the truck was taken to a hospital with body injuries, according to OHP.
OHP said they are investigating what led to the crash.