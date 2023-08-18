COLLINSVILLE, Okla. − Preparations are underway for a fly-in, car, and motorcycle show that will raise money for a special cause.
Small planes will fly-in as spectators check out the vintage airplanes, cars, trucks, and motorcycles on display at Wings, Wheels, and Wishes at the Airman Acres Airport in Collinsville.
The show fundraises for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in memory of Bill Conner who participated in the organization. Bill passed away in 2010.
Bill's mother, Cindi has been hosting the event for seven years.
"Bill was a car enthusiast, he loved anything with 4 wheels, and it didn't matter if it was in good shape or barely running and held together with duct tape," said Cindi Conner. "He didn't care, he loved it and when he got his wish granted in 2005. He wanted a full-size school bus converted into a clubhouse and that's what he got it was the coolest thing."
Last year’s event helped raise more than $23,000 for Make-A-Wish.
Wings, Wheels & Wishes
Aug 19, 2023
8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Address:
Airman Acres Airport
7300 E 126th St N
Collinsville, OK 74021