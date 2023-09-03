BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Saturday, veterans gathered at the Veteran’s Center in Broken Arrow to remember Japan’s formal surrender in World War II 78 years ago.
On Aug. 14, 1945, it was announced that Japan surrendered in World War 2. The surrender ceremony was later held on September 2 aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
“It was an important activity because it was the actual surrender ceremony following the surrender two weeks earlier on August 14,” Retired Army Corporal Frank Riesinger said.
This wasn’t Riesinger’s first celebration of the Japanese surrender.
For the last few years, he has held an event in Broken Arrow celebrating the August surrender of Japan.
Riesinger said he also attended an in 2020 where veterans gathered with then-President Trump to celebrate the official surrender on the USS Missouri.
“That was a thrilling celebration three years ago in Wilmington, North Carolina, beside the anchored ship USS North Carolina, sister ship of USS Missouri, that’s where we had the ceremony three years ago,” Riesinger said.