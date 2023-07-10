TULSA, Okla. — A local tree expert says how the City of Tulsa is operating its green waste site is causing the City to be ripped off.
FOX23 has showed you the lines and the piles of debris at the City's free green waste site south of Tulsa International Airport.
But certified arborist Todd Rickert with Rickert Tree Services says the entire operation is getting overwhelmed, not by residents, but by contractors.
“They're overloaded. They don't have the equipment. They don't have the personnel. I just don't understand why they offer it when 80% of their debris comes from contractors that get paid to haul away the debris. Allow that service for homeowner but I don't really think I’ve ever been to a city in the United States that allows contractors basically to dump for free on the taxpayer's expense,” Rickert said.
FOX23 caught up with Rickert still busy clearing trees off of homes and lawns from the Father's Day storm.
He and his team like others have been dropping their debris off at the site near Latimer and North 89th East Ave.
Rickert says the pile is not mainly from residents but from contractors who would usually pay a fee to drop their debris off somewhere else, and he believes the site is not able to handle the daily loads that come in and that non-residents should pay, including his own service.
“When it comes from a contractor they might have five-thousand-pound pieces of wood they have grind into mulch. When it comes from a homeowner it might be a five-hundred-pound load of branches and that load of branches is much easier for the City to process,” he said.
The City opened the green waste site because of issues with storm damage and power being out at the traditional mulch site. The land was donated by the Airport and has been free and open to anyone in Tulsa because the City wanted to make clean up as easy as possible.
Only recently has it checked IDs for residents, but some contractors are also Tulsa residents.
Even then Rickert says he's seen trucks get stuck, people getting hurt unloading their own debris, and the city's equipment that is out there not being able to handle the heavy loads still coming in.
“If the city just processed homeowner debris they probably wouldn’t have this problem,” Rickert said.