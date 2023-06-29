TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected Affirmative Action within college admissions.
This decision will affect how universities achieve a diverse student body. Mixed opinions rolled in from local, state and university officials as they responded to this news.
Rep. Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City):
"Inalienable rights means something that cannot be taken away. Higher education systems committed to the diversity of thought, education, & their students will understand that.
They will make sure they have a diverse pool of incoming students time and time again, without the Supreme Court of the United States.
We've always known our liberation, and access to the world around us, is not bound in what the SCOTUS decides to try and rip away.
It's bound in communities continued self-education and preservation. Leaning into one another and creating systems for us to thrive.
A majority conservative SCOTUS is the extension of conservative legislatures who have steadily tried to shred public education & those who get access to it.
America doesn't have enough private education institutions to be able to hold all of the students we have in public education.
When they limit what you learn in public education, who gets to teach public education, and then who actually gets to attend higher education - the message is clear.
Education, and access to this nation, is only for those who can afford it.
And the price is high.
Communities built this nation, not the misguided SCOTUS or politicians that only seek to exclude and eradicate. Our communities built all of the good the nation has provided.
Communities that now are relegated to being our most vulnerable populations because of the power they hold.
Our most vulnerable populations have given us arts, culture, education, protection, organizing and did so long before affirmative action, or higher education was created to further extend the gap between the haves and the have nots.
We have always taken care of Us."
The University of Tulsa:
"The University of Tulsa is reviewing today's opinion and will comply with the law. At this time, we expect little impact on our admission process. TU values diversity, equity and inclusion and welcomes students of all races and ethnic backgrounds on our campus."
Oklahoma State University:
"Oklahoma State University's goal is to provide a welcoming environment where everyone is valued. Our land-grant mission provides tremendous opportunities for students from all walks of life and backgrounds, and race is not a factor considered in admissions."
University of Oklahoma:
The University of Oklahoma is aware of the recent Supreme Court decision and remains committed to serving all students from Oklahoma, the region and the world. OU does not include race as a factor for admission into the university. The university considers four parts to a student's application: academic rigor and performance, engagement, an essay and letters of recommendation. The University of Oklahoma will continue to use the Lead On strategic plan as the guide for today and in the future. Lead On (ou.edu)
The core message behind our strategic plan is "We Change Lives." At OU, we increase access for everyone by dismantling obstacles that impede success. This has allowed us to maintain our high academic standards while welcoming record-setting incoming classes for two consecutive years, increasing the number of first-generation students and serving more students than ever from low-income and rural communities.
Congressman Josh Brecheen gave this statement on his Twitter account:
Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a massive win for anybody that believes in what MLK preached almost 60 years ago when he said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of…— Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) June 29, 2023
Sen. Markwayne Mullin also responded on his Twitter:
Glad to see the U.S. Supreme Court strike down affirmative action as unconstitutional. College admissions must be decided on equal standards of merit and achievement; not “race-based preferences,” as Justice Thomas notes in his concurrence.— Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 29, 2023