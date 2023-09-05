TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma announced they are kicking off September's Hunger Action month with the help of some young volunteers from Blitz Academy FC Soccer Club on Tuesday.
The players helped pack up food for the organization's Food for Kids program.
FOX23 spoke with Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Volunteer Center Manager Lauren Orr about the Food for Kids program, who said it helps fill the gaps for students who rely heavily on schools to provide meals by packing backpacks for them over weekends, holidays, and things of that nature.
Orr also spoke on the impact of volunteering to help with their services.
"I think it's extremely important for both parties, for Blitz as well as our service areas, to be able to receive the tremendous amount of help they provide and leaving them with something special which is the gift of service," Orr said.
Orr said the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has 24 different service counties, including Tulsa.
School pantries, backpacks, and mobile pantries are just a few of the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma's programs that feed thousands of kids in need during the school year, according to the announcement of Tuesday's event.
FOX23 also spoke with Blitz FC Team Manager Dara Macklin about the soccer club's involvement with the community.
She said Blitz is on their 30th year anniversary and has gained a lot of momentum in the past few years. Macklin also said the club wants to continue their focus on being great and doing more outreach in the community.
"One of our goals is to be known as a club that gives back," Macklin said. "A lot of organizations sponsor our kids and help some of our different teams that travel and our scholarship players, and so this is a way we can give back different places in our community."
"This is a way to help the youth and not be entitled and give back and learn what it means to serve their community," Macklin added.
She said the young players worked together to organize and pack food to go out to other kids in need.
Anyone who wants to help out at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma can visit their website, go to the 'Get Involved' dropdown, and click 'Volunteer.'
People can register just themselves or a group of people on a time and date that works for them.