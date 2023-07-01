Local restaurant celebrates Canada Day with poutine eating contest

TULSA, Okla. — July 1 was Canada Day and one local restaurant had their own way of celebrating.
On Saturday Evening, the international rice bowl restaurant Bodhi’s Bowl held a poutine eating contest at Mother Road Market, near 11th and Lewis.
James Wegner is the owner of Bodhi’s Bowl and is originally from Canada.
He said the holiday is a big hit back home.
“It’s a little more of a peaceful independent celebration than maybe what you guys did, but it’s July 1, its right around the same time as the Fourth of July of course, but we love it in Canada, it’s a coast-to-coast thing, it’s not necessarily all about eating poutine but we take it really seriously,” Wegner said.
Poutine is a dish of fries and cheese curds, topped with brown gravy. The contest itself was won by Tulsa Rugby Football Club.
Wegner says the event is in its fifth year and seems to grow each year.
“Honestly, I don’t think it was Bodhi’s Bowl, I think it’s ‘I wanted to celebrate Canada Day’, I think that’s really what it was, and having a restaurant and also being here in the Mother Road Market, this is a perfect space for it, and so just kind of as that kind of started to go in my mind, and I bounced it off a couple people, it just seemed to fit really quite nicely,” Wegner said.
“And it was a fun event the first year and in the second year FC Tulsa jumped in with me and it really kind of grew really quick from here and now I can’t think of a reason to not keep doing it,” Wegner continued.
Aside from the poutine eating contest, this year’s event featured a slapshot contest raising money for Food on The Move, a local organization whose goal is to end deserts, free poutine, free beer samples, an FC Tulsa table with giveaways and a live DJ.
Bodhi’s Bowl donated $2,000 to Food on the Move Themselves.
“For us, I love what he was just talking about, how it’s a peaceful celebration going on, but then brining in people together to celebrate Canada Day and exposing that to Tulsa, and
That’s what I love about Tulsa,” Kevin Harper, the CEO of Food on The Move said.
“It’s becoming a melting pot where everyone is coming together and exposing to new things and embracing what’s really going on in the world and realizing that its more than just Tulsa,” Harper continued.
