UPDATE | July, 7 2023 | 11:02: The Broken Arrow Police have released the name of the driver of the motorcycle involved in a crash on Saturday and lost his life. He has been identified as 21-year-old Mason Lawrence from Glenpool.
The collision is still under investigation.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said they responded to a deadly crash near 91st and Aspen on Saturday evening.
Preliminary investigation showed a motorcycle was going east on 91st when it hit an SUV turning left out of the Braum's onto 91st, according to BAPD.
Motorcycle riders say accidents like this are all too common.
"We have to be extra vigilant in our actions, due to drivers in cars," said Clifton Gregory, a local motorcycle rider and commercial truck driver.
Gregory said it can be easy to hit a motorcycle.
"We're not very big, but we do have headlights. And, if you're not paying attention to your mirrors, then it's real easy to take one of us out, especially if we're not paying attention," he said.
BAPD said the people inside the SUV had minor injuries but the motorcycle rider, an adult male, died on the scene.
BAPD hasn't said whether or not anyone was to blame for the accident or was cited.
Gregory said a little extra caution on the road, from riders and drivers alike, can saves lives.
"We all have families, and we're all a son or daughter or etcetera, so just make it home safe to your family. Let us make it home safe to our family," he said.