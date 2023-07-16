TULSA, Okla. — A local ice cream company, Cherry & Bark, celebrated National Ice Cream Day with a small party and the introduction of their new limited time flavor, ‘7UP cake’.
The celebration was held at Cherry & Bark’s stand, at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, near 11th and Peoria.
FOX23 spoke to Kristi Burris, the owner of Cherry & Bark, before the event.
Burris said they had plans for a DJ, raffles, and a die roll to determine how much people would pay for their ice cream.
As for the new flavor, it’s made with a lemon-lime base with 7UP Bundt cake mixed into it, Burris said.
Burris said the flavor came about as a collaboration with Tulsa artist Gary Mason.
“It’s what his meemaw used to have ready for him when he came home in his childhood when he would go over to her house,” Burris said.
Burris said the whole event seemed like a great way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.
“I think ice cream in its core is about community and collaboration and just trying to bring people together, so I think it’s a perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day,” she said.