TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- A local business owner is collecting donations for the John 3:16 Mission.
- Travers Mahan, owner of Travers Mahan Apparel has boxes around his store ready to be filled with the donations.
- Mahan told us his store has been accepting donations for John 3:16 for almost as long as they’ve been in business, which is 25 years.
- Customers can drop off non-perishable foods and clothes inside the boxes. If you donate 20 or more goods, you can get 20% off of your $100 or more purchase that day.
- Mahan says he’s all about “giving back and shopping small.” He wants to be a part of the solution.
- Travers Mahan is located near 81st and Lewis in the Plaza Shopping Center. You can drop donations off from now until January 20.
