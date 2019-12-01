  • Local clothing store owner collecting donations for John 3:16 Mission

    By: Justin Ayer

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • A local business owner is collecting donations for the John 3:16 Mission.
    • Travers Mahan, owner of Travers Mahan Apparel has boxes around his store ready to be filled with the donations.
    • Mahan told us his store has been accepting donations for John 3:16 for almost as long as they’ve been in business, which is 25 years.
    • Customers can drop off non-perishable foods and clothes inside the boxes. If you donate 20 or more goods, you can get 20% off of your $100 or more purchase that day.
    •  Mahan says he’s all about “giving back and shopping small.” He wants to be a part of the solution.
    • Travers Mahan is located near 81st and Lewis in the Plaza Shopping Center. You can drop donations off from now until January 20.

