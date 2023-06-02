BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow Church is offering an event to promote safety during summer.
Verano Seguro, or Safety Summer, will take place June 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Imperio Event Center, near 21st and 145th.
The event will feature the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, Broken Arrow Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office providing safety information and resources.
Lorena Salas is the owner of Angelica’s Ministry, the church behind the event.
She said last year they did eight funerals from accidents at lakes and pools, and seven funerals from accidents at home, like house fires.
“We want to tell the community it’s the summer, yes, it's fun, yes, but we need to learn what we need to prevent, to have a good summer. So, safety summer is to prevent any accident,” she said.
There will also be food, games, music, a fashion show, vendors and other fun activities.
Salas said the event is important to anybody seeking information on preventing an accident during summer.
Angelica’s Ministry will also be raising funds to help them continue serving the community.