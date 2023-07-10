TULSA, Okla. — A local catering business is dealing with thousands of dollars in loss after the Father's Day storm.
The Meat and Cheese Show is just one of the many Tulsa-area businesses that had to throw out spoiled food after the June 18 storms, costing them thousands of dollars.
When the storm knocked out power at the Meat and Cheese Show, Co-owner Joel Bein knew the shop's inventory couldn't stand up to the 90-degree heat.
“When you have nothing but cheese and charcuterie, that's just not a good environment for them to live in,’ Bein said.
And the loss?
"Probably at least $20,000 worth of stuff, and for a very small business like us, that's a huge hit,” Bein said.
Bein got insurance for the shop when it opened in 2021.
"We trusted our agent to be fully covered with everything,” he said.
Thinking they did everything right, he soon learned their inventory loss wouldn't be covered.
"They cannot prove where we declined the proper endorsements to have this coverage,” Bein said.
Insurance agents Stacey Ray and Gerry Roark say they've seen situations like this.
"This is where a review with your agent comes in handy every year so that you understand what you're covered for before these things happen,” said Roark, president and insurance agent with Ron Roark Agency, Inc.
“Maybe there’s some things that they missed. Maybe they didn’t look at equipment break down, which was probably under their policy. Maybe they have a general liability policy and they truly need a business owner’s policy. If you don’t talk with your agent, if you don’t talk with your team about how to best cover your business, then the cost can be a lot of out-of-pocket,” said Ray, owner/agent at Stacey Ray Agency, Farmers Insurance.
Since the space lacks the stars of the show operations at the brick and mortar are on hold.
"All of our shelves are bare of all of our cheese and meat,” Bein said.
But, the show must go on.
“We're doing weekly family-style meal pickups, a weekly wine, a small bites happy hour, we'll be doing more brunch and other type of popups as well,” Bein said.
And the lesson?
“Knowledge and reviewing your policy is power and protection and that's what everybody needs. And if you don't understand your policy, call someone, call us. Even if you're not insured with us, call us. We'll help you,” Roark said.
“Insurance agent that understands your coverage and make sure you have all your proper endorsements in place,” Bein said.