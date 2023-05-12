Local business owners bringing $14 million pickleball complex to Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — Work is underway in Jenks to build a $14 million pickleball and outdoor entertainment complex called “In a Pickle” along the banks of the Arkansas River.
The nearly 11-acre site that the owners of Tulsa’s “In the Raw” restaurants, Ashley and Greg Hughes, now own the property along with Paige and Angelo Cuzalina, the owners of Tulsa Surgical Arts and Bella Roma Medical Spa.
On Friday afternoon, FOX23 got a firsthand look at just how the site is going to be developed. Cuzalina said the goal is to bring “In a Pickle” to the Jenks River District by the end of 2024.
The land is located just South of the Creek Turnpike on the West side of the Arkansas River.
Property owners Ashley and Greg Hughes and Paige and Angelo Cuzalina are turning their passion for pickleball into a business venture.
“This way toward the highway just south of the aquarium will be where the main pickleball courts will be,” Cuzalina explained to us while walking the property Friday afternoon.
Cuzalina said the development, overlooking the river, will also boast ping pong courts and corn hole along with a large outdoor stage for live entertainment and an outdoor bar serving food and drinks.
“The river is going to be filled up with the low water dam so we’re excited about that. And further down, all the way through those trees will be the two-story restaurants," Cuzalina said.
The “In the Raw, River” restaurant will be on top, with another restaurant below, called “In the Kitchen” as a nod to a popular pickleball term.
We stopped by Philcrest Hills Tennis & Pickleball Club to see for ourselves what all the excitement is about.
“It’s not super hard,” explained Jordan Masterson who was playing against his dad, “A lot of people can get into it even if my friends aren’t super experienced with it and it’s a lot of fun.”
Cuzalina is counting on that enthusiasm to pay off. “In a Pickle” will initially have nine indoor and four outdoor pickleball courts.
He said they expect to have the largest pickleball site in the state.
“We have room for eight more that we’re planning as a second stage,” he noted, “so twenty-one courts, no one will be close to us.”
Future plans also call for adding a state of the art medical spa, and a snow cone franchise called Bahama Bucks.
“It’s a lot of land to develop,” Cuzalina remarked, “but it’s a challenge and it’s exciting to make a place where you could have over 2,000 people visiting on the weekend.”
The location is close to the new Simon Premium Outlets that are currently under construction.
Cuzalina said that pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. The number of people playing pickleball grew by nearly 159 percent over the last three years to 8.9 million in 2022, according to statistics from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.