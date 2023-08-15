TULSA, Okla. — A local attorney is being charged with assault and he's questioning the timing.
The incident happened back in March, but the charges were filed Tuesday, one day after he appeared in a FOX23 investigation questioning how a judge handled his lawsuit against Tulsa city councilors.
Attorney Ronald Durbin took to his law firm’s social media Tuesday, posting a video of what he says is the incident.
Durbin claims a security officer at Tulsa City Hall touched him first, and in the video, Durbin is seen telling the guard to back up and not touch him, before he hits the guard.
What appears to be an affidavit in the case was also posted to the firm’s social media. It says Durbin punched the guard in his chest "during a disturbance."
Durbin also said on social media he tried to turn himself in and instead was told to do so in the morning.
He's now planning a rally at 8:30 a.m. near N. Greenwood Ave. and E. Archer St., as well as a press conference at the Tulsa County Courthouse, near W. 6th St. and S. Denver Ave., at 9 a.m., where Durbin says he plans to turn himself in.
FOX23 spoke to Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler about the case tonight, who said he will not try the case in the media.
Kunzweiler also said Durbin is presumed innocent until found guilty but there is more evidence than just Durbin’s cell phone video, which will come out in court.
On Friday, the Oklahoma Bar Association filed a 69-page complaint against Durbin with the State Supreme Court, alleging that Durbin committed acts that “constitute professional misconduct in violation of the Oklahoma Rules of Professional Conduct,” which the complaint says are standards all attorneys have to follow, and are “cause for professional discipline.”