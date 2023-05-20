Lizzo pays tribute to Black Wall Street at Tulsa concert

TULSA, Okla. — Rapper, singer and actress Lizzo performed at the BOK Center on Saturday night.
The artist performed her first-ever Oklahoma concert to a packed house and paid tribute to Black Wall Street.
“History is meant to be learned from. I don’t want to talk about the tragedy because we know about the tragedy, can we just talk about the prosperity of Black Wall Street?" Lizzo said on stage.
“That is the result of when you let people just be themselves, when you let people be a community, when you let them mind they business,” she continued.
“And we’re seeing the exact same thing happening today, marginalized communities are being tampered with, our rights are being taken away, it’s still happening, 1920 to 2023 is still happening, still woke Tulsa!” she said.
The concert also featured the singer Latto.
Before the concert, there was a free street party held outside the BOK Center.
The #ROCKTHEBLOCK street party lasted from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. and featured music, yard games, food trucks, beer, wine and a puppy station with Tulsa Animal Welfare.
“We’re out at the BOK, rocking it with dogs, we got some puppies, some adult dogs out here, some of our long stays, got our team members in the back in our little pop-up tent back here and it is packed, so awesome time, great weather and great people out here,” Sherri Carrier, the Manager at TAW.
Carrier said everyone was excited.
“I didn’t know how big it would be, but this is just amazing, there’s so many people out here, I think they’re probably excited to see Lizzo and they’re super exited to see the dogs, so we’re happy about everything,” she said.
Carrier said adopting dogs right now is important because many shelters across Oklahoma are at or are nearing their limit. To help with this, TAW has waived their adoption fees for the time being.
Carrier also said going out to events like these gives them a chance to interact with and educate the community.
“It’s awesome, it gives us a chance to communicate with new people, to educate people about spay, neuter, adoption, fostering and volunteering opportunities at Animal Welfare so it’s been awesome for us to be out here,” she said.