PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pawhuska Library had a surprise guest at their open house this past week.
Charlotte Stewart, the actress who played Eva Beadle on Little House on the Prairie, stopped by the library for a Ree Drummond book signing event.
She ended up leaving her own autograph behind for the Pioneer Woman, even posing for a picture.
The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce says Beadle was in town to check out the area ahead of a cast reunion event.
The Chamber says the Little House on the Prairie cast reunion event will be in Pawhuska at the Osage County Fairgrounds in September.
Details are still being worked out but they are expecting actors Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder, Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Olsen and Charlotte Stewart who played Eva Beadle among others.
Also, for the first time this year they are looking to have limited tickets available to a murder mystery dinner at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile as part of the two day Prairie Folks Antique and Craft Festival.