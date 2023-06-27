Lightning strikes small tank battery at well site causes fire

MOUNDS, Okla. -- Firefighters near Mounds are working on a fire that was caused by a lightning strike.
Mounds Fire said that a 911 call came in around 9:51 a.m. reporting an explosion.
Glenpool Fire is also on scene assisting Mounds Fire with crowd control and fire, says Mandy Vavrinak, media contact for Glenpool Fire.
"Lightning struck a small tank battery at a well site. It is not a tank farm. No humans are believed to be in danger," said Vavrinak. "There is a lot of smoke."
There are no injuries at this time, Vavrinak added.
Mounds Fire stated that this is a chemical fire and are needing more assistance in battling that kind of fire. They also added that electrical workers are currently on scene right now also assisting. They believe that a telephone pole was struck by lightning.
