MOUNDS, Okla. — Firefighters near Mounds put out a fire that was caused by a lightning strike Tuesday morning.
The Mounds Fire Department (MFD) said a 911 call came in around 9:51 a.m. reporting an explosion. It was put out around noon.
The Glenpool Fire Department (GFD) was also on scene assisting Mounds with crowd control and the fire.
"Lightning struck a small tank battery at a well site. It is not a tank farm. No humans are believed to be in danger," said Mandy Vavrinak, spokesperson for GFD. "There is a lot of smoke."
Vavrinak said there were no injuries reported.
MFD said this was a chemical fire, and electrical workers also assisted. They believe that a telephone pole was struck by lightning.