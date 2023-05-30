Lessons on civility in governance at Oklahoma American Legion Boys State

CLAREMORE, Okla. - This week Rogers State University in Claremore is playing host to around 300 high school juniors from across the state at the Oklahoma American Legion Boy’s State.
This is the second year in a row they are hosting the event after Northeastern Oklahoma A&M hosted the event for more than three decades.
As FOX23 news learned, participants this week are taking part in a non-partisan extensive leadership development program where they’ll learn how to govern at the local and state level.
There are no democrats or republicans, only Boomers and Sooners.
“Majority, this bill passes,” announced a young man participating in Boys State.
From a vote in the Mock state house on allowing “naps” during this week’s boys state,
to a more serious legislation in the mock state senate that would allow funding for work opportunities for those with developmental disabilities.
The goal of these sessions is to teach real lessons in governance, including how bills are passed at the state level.
“These folks need to know how their government works, because they’re going to be living under it for the rest of their lives,” remarked CDR Corey Brooks, the Director of the Oklahoma American Legion Boys State.
We asked Brooks what he hopes these young men will walk away with at the end of the week long leadership program.
“A respect for the veterans,” he said. “A respect for the flag, and the nation and what it means to be an American, and a deeper knowledge of the greatness of the democratic way of doing government, we’re not perfect, but it’s the best one out there.”
We also asked him about what the program is not about in today’s divisive world of politics.
“Trying to encourage them and challenge them to be better than what’s going on today,” he added.
Attendees elect their own officials, from city mayors all the way up to the governor and the lt. governor.
Smith Langum, of Bethany, Oklahoma who was elected as lt. gov for Boys State explained:
“We just make sure everyone’s voice is heard,” he said,“and accept that we aren’t going to all have the same views or backgrounds.”
“We all think differently, and that’s ok, “ he added. “We can learn from each other in how we think differently, and come to a conclusion and sometimes a compromise.”
At the end of the week, two participants will be selected to attend the American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, DC.