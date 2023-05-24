One of the top recording artists of all time, Tina Turner, passed away Wednesday at the age of 83.
She died peacefully after a long illness in her home near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.
Turner became a rock and roll legend, starting her career in the 1950s with then-husband, Ike Turner.
In her memoir, “I, Tina,” she recounted how Ike began hitting her not long after they met and only grew more vicious.
Born as Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee hospital, she continued to overcome obstacles.
Physically battered, emotionally devastated and financially ruined by her 20-year relationship with Ike Turner, she became a superstar on her own in her 40s, at a time when most of her peers were on their way down and remained a top concert draw for years after.
Turner was among the first celebrities to speak candidly about domestic abuse, becoming a heroine to battered women and a symbol of resilience.
Her spiky blond hair, mini skirts and hits such as 'What's Love Got to Do With It," "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits" and "River Deep, Mountain High" earned her the title of "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll."
Turner sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted along with Ike Turner into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and later on her own in 2021.