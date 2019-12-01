Legendary Jenks coach Allan Trimble dies

- JENKS, Okla. - Quick Facts: -
- Legendary former coach Allan Trimble died Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by Jenks Public Schools.
- Trimble led Jenks to 13 state titles in 22 seasons. He retired from the Trojans in April as he continued his battle against ALS.
- The coach was diagnosed with ALS in 2016.
- Trimble was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
- The former head Jenks football coach gave an emotional speech at the announcement of his retirement.
