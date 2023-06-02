TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, FOX23 reported the daughter of one of the four victims of the Saint Francis shooting had filed a wrongful death lawsuit eleven months after the shooting.
The lawsuit, filed by Karen Denise Love, names four defendants including Saint Francis Hospital and the Saint Francis Health System, along with the Warren Clinic and Warren Professional Building.
The petition states they failed to take actions that could have prevented the shooting last June that claimed the life of her father, 73-year-old William Love.
Karen filed the 10-page petition in Tulsa County District Court on May 23.
According to Tulsa Police Department, William, a retired army sergeant, was accompanying his wife who was a patient that day. According to his family, he heard the gunshots and knew his wife would not be able to escape the building on her own, sacrificing his life for hers.
He was shot inside the Natalie Building and died at the hospital.
The lawsuit alleges the defendants “had knowledge Michael Louis was unhappy with the way his prior surgery and/or pain management was being handled.”
And that “it was foreseeable to Defendants that Michael Louis and/or a person such as Michael Louis, would take part in careless, violent and/or criminal conduct on or within the premises where William Lee Love was a visitor.”
And that “despite such knowledge, Defendants did nothing to protect William Lee Love from the foreseeable acts of careless, violent and/or criminal conduct on the part of Michael Louis and/or persons such as Michael Louis.”
Legal analyst Tim Gilpin, talked with FOX23 about what facts will need to be laid out in court.
“Had he previously threatened,” Gilpin said, “had he said ‘I’m coming’, had he said ‘I am going to get you?’ In other words, now that we know gun violence is a bigger part of our life, were these circumstances that the hospital or the staff should have done extra things to guard everybody else against in their facility?”
Gilpin also noted the legal landscape is changing in the age of gun violence:
“Now we all know that guns, and violence with guns are a potential for the movie theater, the grocery store, the shopping mall and even the hospital.”
He said that puts a bigger burden on those entities to take precautions.
According to a timeline laid out by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin during a June 2, 2022, press conference, Dr. Phillips performed back surgery on Michael Louis on May 19, 2022. After Louis was released from the hospital, he reportedly called the office repeatedly saying he was still in pain, wanting additional treatment.
On May 29, ATF records show Louis bought a handgun.
Louis had a follow up appointment with Dr. Phillips on May 31.
On June 1 Louis called the office again, saying he was still in pain. At 2 p.m., Louis bought an AR-15 from a local gun store.
At 4:52 p.m., police said the first call came in about shots being fired at the Saint Francis campus.
Chief Franklin said they later found a note with Louis’s body, “Which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way. He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” Franklin said.
Gilpin said what’s important in this case will be what did the hospital know and what did the staff know in regard to the threat level.
FOX23 reached out to Karen Love’s legal team, who were not available for an interview on Friday. We also reached out to the communication team with Saint Francis. They said their policy is to not comment on pending lawsuits.