TULSA, Okla. — Lakewood Baptist Church carries on the legacy of the former Owasso Police Chaplain through their new ice cream outreach ministry about a year and a half after his death.
About a year and a half ago, Owasso Police said they were deeply saddened by the loss of former Owasso Police Chaplain Daniel Holly to COVID.
Daniel Holly was also a member of South Lakewood Baptist Church where he was in charge of the outreach ministry.
FOX23 spoke with South Lakewood Baptist Church Pastor Scott Pevehouse on Wednesday about how Daniel Holly's legacy lives on through the church's new ice cream outreach ministry.
"About two years ago, we had this idea to start an ice cream ministry," Pevehouse said. "A opportunity to go out into the neighborhood, share the gospel, show the love of Christ."
Pevehouse said that Holly was behind the idea from the very beginning, leading up until he passed away from COVID in December 2021.
The church Pastor talked about the goal of their ice cream outreach ministry.
"We go out into the community, we engage the community, and let them know that there's a church that loves them where they're at," he said.
Pevehouse said that another church member had given Holly a pickup truck while he was a member.
After he died, Holly's family donated the pickup truck back to the church.
Pevehouse said they sold the pickup and used the proceeds to finance the ice cream outreach ministry.
"Daniel's touch has been in this the whole time," Pevehouse said. "His legacy really lives on through reaching out in the community - which was his heart, which was our heart - and has kind of kept those two hearts touching."
The church's pastor said the ice cream outreach ministry honors Holly's memory well.
"If you met Daniel, all he worried about was if you knew Christ as your personal savior," Pevehouse said.
Pevehouse also said the church has partnered with various schools and ministered to Tulsa high school football teams at Hale, Edison, and Union. He said they have gone to some elementary schools and school football games as well.
The pastor said the outreach ministry was also able to provide free ice cream to tree removal workers during the aftermath of the storm on Father's Day in June that left severe damages across Tulsa county.
"That's pay enough for us," Pevehouse said. "To see how they realized that someone cared about what they were doing."
Pevehouse also said he wants people to know South Lakewood Baptist Church loves Tulsa and wants to spread the love of Christ to their community.