TULSA, Okla. — Leaders from across the country are working in Tulsa this week to figure out the best ways to fight violence against women.
Director of the Muscogee Nation Center for Victim Services Shawn Partridge is one of hundreds of leaders from across the country making up the 18th Annual Government-to-Government Violence Against Women Tribal Consultation at River Spirit Casino Resort this week.
"Our ability to have this dialogue, to talk about those challenges, the needs that we have and also to be able to hold the federal government accountable to their federal trust responsibility, it's really critical," She told FOX23.
Hosted by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office on Violence Against Women, the purpose is to listen to tribal leaders from across the country talk about how their fight against this issue is going and work to figure out how resources on all levels can strengthen it.
"I think the takeaway from it is, is that when we work together, we get to solutions a lot faster," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Clint Johnson on Wednesday.
Director of the Office on Violence Against Women Rosemarie Hidalgo points out the United States are just shy of 30 years since the Violence Against Women Act became law.
"This is not going be ended by governments, right? It's going to be ended by our communities, by everyone recognizing what role they can play to help prevent and end domestic violence and sexual assault," Hidalgo told FOX23.
Partridge adds, while this event is tribal-focused, her center helps everyone, not just tribal citizens, saying, "I really want people and the people of Tulsa to understand that the work that the tribe and tribes are doing, it doesn't just benefit our citizens, but it benefits all community members.”
If you need help, you can call the DVIS 24-hour Information & Crisis Line at 918-743-5763.
The 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.