TULSA, Okla. — A lawsuit has been filed alleging the City of Tulsa’s legal counsel in settlement agreements with a woman arrested at a trump rally interfered with the contract she signed by urging the City Council to not approve the settlement.
Sheila Buck was arrested at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in 2020. This case was later dismissed with prejudice in May 2023.
After her arrest, Buck, represented by civil rights attorney Dan Smolen, filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa, and others, in June 2021, claiming she was arrested without probable cause or warrant.
The City said the lawsuit was negotiated outside court through mediation and the City Council would later discuss it.
City Council agendas showed the Council was to discuss and take action on a settlement for $1 million in the lawsuit.
On June 21, 2023, the Council voted 6-3 to not approve the settlement. Councilor Laura Bellis said she, Councilor Lori Decter Wright and Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper voted against rejection.
On July 24, a new law suit was filed against the City's legal counsel in the settlement agreements.
The lawsuit alleges the counsel participated in the settlement mediation as legal counsel for the City and willingly signed off on the settlement agreement and says it was a binding contract with her signature.
However, the lawsuit says the counsel later attended City Council meetings about the settlement and urged the Council to not approve the settlement she signed off on.
The lawsuit claims by doing this, she committed tortious interference.