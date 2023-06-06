OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma House Bill 2946 was filed this week in light of a 1999 cold case.
Lauria and Ashley's Law was named after 16-year-olds Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman, of Welch, who were kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed in 1999.
To this day, their bodies have not been found. The only living suspect in the case, Ronnie Busick was released from prison early May 19, 2023.
Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, filed the bill that would add accessory to murder in the first or second degree to the list of crimes that would require an offender to serve 85% of their prison sentence before being eligible for consideration for parole.
Those convicted also would not be eligible to earn any type of credits that would reduce the sentence to below 85% of what was imposed.
Bashore said his legislation was a response to the shockingly low number of years to which the person accused of accessory to felony murder in this case was sentenced and his early release from prison last month.
Busick was sentenced to ten years in prison in 2020, with five years probation. He only served about three years of that sentence.
"This case has been a travesty of justice from the beginning," Bashore said. "The families of these girls are horrified that a person so closely involved with this heinous crime not only was sentenced to such a low number of years in prison but now is free to move about in their community after so short a time served. I have vowed to work to ensure something like this will never happen again for anyone else's loved ones."
Ronnie Busick was convicted of accessory to felony murder in the case that also involved the shooting deaths of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman. Their remains were discovered in their mobile home that had been set on fire.
He was offered a lower sentence in exchange for information to help investigators locate the bodies of the teens. However, numerous searches after have not led to the girls' bodies.
According to the Department of Corrections, Busick was credited with three years of time served in a county jail and subsequent good-days earned while incarcerated, leading to his release date of May 19. He is on supervised probation for one year.
Bashore said he learned of Busick's release from Lisa Bible Brodrick, a cousin of Lauria Bible, who is a constituent in his House District 7.
After meeting with the family, he first wrote a letter to Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond asking him to review the prosecution and sentencing of Busick. He then decided to file legislation.
Bible Brodrick said of the pending measure, "I can’t begin to tell you how much this means to my family. For 23 years we never wanted another family to suffer as we have. Then just a month ago, another blow. Getting this law changed will bring us just a small amount of peace knowing another family will not be faced with such an incredibly light sentence. Anything we can do to ensure this happens, we are completely on board."
Lauria and Ashley's Law will be eligible for consideration during the Second Session of the 59th Legislature, which starts in February.
If enacted, it would go into effect Nov. 1, 2024.