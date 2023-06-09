OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 16-month multi-agency investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 10 pounds of heroin and over 14,000 fentanyl pills being trafficked into the state, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced this week.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) Spokesman Mark Woodward said the investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization moving large shipments of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico into Oklahoma City.
Woodward said the investigation began in January of 2022 when purchases of fentanyl and heroin were made.
On Thursday OBN agents also arrested 20 people in connection with the investigation.
“Fentanyl deaths have increased over 500% in the past five years in Oklahoma, and just one pill moved by these organizations has the capability to take another life,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.
Anyone with information about criminal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Tips can remain anonymous.