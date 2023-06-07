TULSA, Okla. — A California cycling group is back in Tulsa for the upcoming Tulsa Tough cycling festival and competition.
Los Angeles L39ION, pronounced "legion," is prepping for the races as they have placed highly in past year's competitions.
On Wednesday, L39ION met up with the FC Tulsa players after their training to initiate a jersey swap.
FOX23 spoke with two members of L39ION, Justin Williams and Cory Williams, and one member from FC Tulsa, Bradley Bourgeois, after their practice.
Lewis said he feels really good about his team for this upcoming weekend.
Williams added their goal for this weekend is no different then their regular goals, to always be better this week than they were the week before.
"Really execute the plans that we have and, you know, do what we do best," Williams said.
Bourgeois said there are similarities in cycling and soccer, because both require a team and the members knowing their roles and executing them.
"I mean, it's just about team," Bourgeois said. "They have guys from Canada, they have guys from LA, some that are all over the world. It doesn't really matter, but it's just about unifying and then collectively trying to go out and win."
Bourgeois continued, saying he fully expects the two other men to go out on the race tracks this weekend and pull a win.
"We expect to handle business," Williams answered.
