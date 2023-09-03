Kristin Chenoweth announces engagement to Josh Bryant: ‘Guess you’re stuck with me now’

Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth finally said, “I do.”

According to People magazine, Kristin Chenoweth and musician Josh Bryant were married on Saturday in a romantic wedding ceremony in Dallas. The couple announced their engagement in 2021.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” Chenoweth told the magazine. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

The bride wore a Pamella Roland gown with a sheer nude and pink overlay and bow detail at the back.

Their dog Thunder was their ring bearer and walked down the aisle to “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, according to the magazine. 

Guests included Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee and Kenny Ortega.

The couple shared their first dance to “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You.”

