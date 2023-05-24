TULSA, Okla. --- Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Class of 2023 in a very special way. Any senior, whether high school or college will be able to score a dozen glazed doughnuts for free on Wednesday.
Proof of senior status includes: cap and gown with 2023 tassel, class of 2023 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2023 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2023 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status or any other Class of 2023 senior swag.
Krispy Kreme started the “Dough-ploma” promotion during the pandemic for those seniors who had their graduations canceled.