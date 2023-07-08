TULSA, Okla. — The first of four kite festivals put on by Tulsa County Parks took place on Saturday afternoon.
Kim Watson, the Superintendent of Recreation with Tulsa County Parks, said the event was funded by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.
“They’re a wonderful stem organization and so we have partnered with them to have four different kite events throughout the summer within Tulsa County Parks,” Watson said.
The first festival took place at O’Brien Park, near E. 61st St. N. and N. Lewis Ave.
The next festival will be on July 22 at Chandler Park, near W. 22nd and S. 57th W. Ave.
The third will be on July 29 at Haikey Creek Park, near E. 121st St S. and S. Garnett. Rd.
The fourth will be on August 19, at LaFortune Park, near E. 51st St. and S. Yale Ave.
All of the upcoming kite festivals will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watson said the festivals help with reading, art and math skills.
“We have STEAM, science, technology, engineering and math, and the arts, we put the arts in there, they're decorating at the same time, so it’s family oriented, if you look around the families are helping each other they're having a good time, so it’s a wonderful experience making memories,” she said.