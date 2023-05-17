Several shows, new and old are coming to FOX for the 2023-2024 television season, including ‘Kitchen Nightmares.’
On Monday, FOX entertainment announced their 2023-2024 program slate, adding two new dramas, two animated comedies and two new unscripted series to their lineup.
Several shows are also making their return to FOX.
“Across every genre of FOX’s 2023-24 lineup, we continue to attract the brightest, most prolific creators in the industry,” said Rob Wade, CEO, FOX Entertainment. “As a result, our content portfolio continues to deliver balance and variety in its storytelling through the strength and stability of our returning favorites and tremendous creativity of our new series.”
Notable among the returning shows is Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ which follows Ramsay giving makeovers to struggling restaurants in an attempt to make them successful.
The show previously aired on FOX from 2007 to 2014, making this the newest season of ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ in nearly a decade.
New shows to FOX’s lineup include the medical Drama ‘Doc,’ the drama ‘Rescue: HI-Surf,’ the animated comedies ‘Krapopolis’ and ‘Grimsburg’ and the game shows ‘Snake Oil’ and ‘We Are Family.’
Other returning shows include ‘9-1-1 Lone Star,’ ‘Accused,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ ‘Family Guy,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ ‘LEGO Masters,’ ‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Name That Tune,’ ‘Next Level Chef,’ and ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’