King Cabbage Brass Band and Tulsa Drillers co-host music camp for band students

TULSA, Okla. − The Tulsa Drillers and King Cabbage Brass Band is co-hosting a two-week music camp called "Brass in the Ballpark" for accomplished band students in grades 8-12.
King Cabbage Brass Band is a popular band in the Tulsa music scene known for its jazzy blend of classic brass band tunes.
Greg Fallis, bandleader on trombone and sousaphone, will lead the summer music camp program.
Band members in addition to Fallis include Nicholas Foster (drums), Dave Johnson (trumpet), Jordan Hehl (bass, bass drum), Bishop Marsh (trumpet), Andy McCormick (sax), Isaac Washam (trombone), Dylan Ward (trombone), Ryan Hatcher (trumpet), and Kristin Ruyle (percussion).
The camp runs from 6-8 PM on weeknights and runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2. Students who participate will be given personalized tours of the Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie Centers. They will also get to perform at ONEOK Field on August 31 and September 2.
The camp's curriculum will involve instrument fundamentals, improvisation, New Orleans Style jazz performance, and brass band ensemble. It will also include lessons on American music history and the significant role of Oklahoma musicians.
Camp tuition is $250 per student, and need-based scholarships are available.
The summer music camp is inspired by the TulsaSound weekend and celebrates Tulsa's vibrant music scene.
"Brass in the Ballpark" is supported by the Tulsa Drillers, Empire Slice House, Mythic Press, and Red Dirt Relief Fund.
For sponsorship opportunities, email gregorydfallis@gmail.com.
