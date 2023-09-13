The Apple Original Films project released a new trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Wednesday ahead of its worldwide release in October. 

The movie features Leonardo DiCaprioLily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name. 

At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to Oklahoma's Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of the Osage Nation immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters Oct. 20. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.

