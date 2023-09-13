The Apple Original Films project released a new trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Wednesday ahead of its worldwide release in October.
The movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, which is based on David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name.
In 1920s Oklahoma, members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation fell victim to mass serial murder, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.— Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) September 13, 2023
The final trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon - a Martin Scorsese picture.
In theaters everywhere October 20. pic.twitter.com/MSuOIGhFfW
At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to Oklahoma's Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of the Osage Nation immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters Oct. 20. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.