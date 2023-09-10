TULSA, Okla. — Just Between Friends took place over the past few days at Expo Square’s Central Park Hall.
“Just Between Friends is actually a huge kids pop-up consignment and this is where local families come together to sell their kids’ no longer needed items, “ Angie Crone with Just Between Friends explained.
Crone said they had items like baby clothes, shoes, games, books and children’s clothes up to size 14.
“This is such a great resource for a lot families because you get to find everything that you need for your kid under one roof,” Crone said.
The event was open to the public from Thursday to Sunday, with Sunday being their fifty percent off sale.
“So you get to find items that are 50 to 90 percent off of retail already and then today it helps out even more because a lot of those items go half off,” Crone said.
Crone said if you missed this event, they are planning to hold a similar event in November in Broken Arrow.
