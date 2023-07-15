TULSA, Okla. — Local kids got a chance to sell their goods on Saturday.
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted their Tulsa Kid Vendor event on Saturday.
The event took place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dream Center’s North Campus, near N. Main St. and W. 46th St. N.
FOX23 spoke to one vendor, Iyzabella Juarez about her stand.
“My stand’s name is Bella’s Tooty Fruity Stand and it’s a fruit stand cause I love fruit,” she said.
Juarez said she first started two years ago.
"I did it two years ago just for fun and then it turned out pretty good so then I decided to do it again this year,” she said.
Juarez said since expanding her range of product, she’s seen more customers.