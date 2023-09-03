TULSA, Okla. — A kickoff celebration was held Sunday for a mural festival that will take place on September 9.
The Sunny Dayz Mural Festival is being held on September 9 near 4th and Quincy and will feature 25 murals painted by around 40 women and nonbinary artists.
There will also be vendors, a stage with bands, dancers and DJs, food trucks and other activities.
Virginia Sitzes, the director of the festival, said Sunday’s event was a way to celebrate the start of the mural painting and to give people a way to learn more about the event.
“It’s officially the start of Sunny Dayz week where artists are going to be out here painting every day and so we wanted to throw a kind of block party kickoff with a few of the local businesses here and just invite anyone that wants to learn more or get a chance to see the walls before the murals are there,” Sitzes said.
Sitzes said the festival is Oklahoma’s only mural festival dedicated to celebrating women and nonbinary artists.
“When you look into public art, and especially in Oklahoma, there’s quite a large gender gap and so I think the fact that we’re all gathering here to celebrate each other and empower each other it’s what makes it so special,” Sitzes said.
Sitzes also said the festival will have members of their teen membership program working on a traveling mural.
For more information about the festival, click here.