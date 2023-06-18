TULSA, Okla. -- Any downed or fallen wire should be treated as live and dangerous, and you should stay away, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
Fallen power lines are dangerous because they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. There are circumstances, such as high winds and storms, that can bring down power lines and other utility wires.
There is no way for you to determine whether fallen power lines are energized or not because you can’t smell, see or hear electricity.
Always keep your distance and presume a fallen wire is energized and dangerous. Also, do not touch anything or anyone the line may be touching. Objects can become energized just by contacting a downed power line. Do not touch any wires because even telephone or cable lines can become energized.
Never touch a fallen wire, no matter how harmless it may look. Power lines are not insulated or coated like power cords for home appliances. In some instances, power lines may have a coating of weatherproofing material that may appear to be some form of insulation.