TULSA, Okla. -- A juvenile is expected to be okay after being shot several times early Sunday, Tulsa police said.
Tulsa police said they responded to a shooting call at a QuikTrip near 15th and South Denver around 1:30 a.m. and found a juvenile who was with friends with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police they were dropped off and the shooting took place at Seminole Hills Apartments.
Police went to the apartment complex and collected evidence from the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.