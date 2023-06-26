UPDATE (06/26; 5:20 p.m.) — According to the trial brief submitted by the U.S. attorneys, the jury trial against defendant and former Eufaula city official, Dan Kirby, began on Monday, June 26.
EUFAULA, Okla. -- A Eufaula city official and former Oklahoma state representative was indicted in federal court last month in connection with a 2022 deadly motorcycle crash.
Dan Kirby and Sheryl Bichsel were in Fountainhead State Park when Kirby crashed his motorcycle they were riding on July 23, 2022.
Bichsel was taken to the hospital where she later died. Bichsel was a well-known realtor in the Eufaula area and owned and operated Paradise Realty for 19 years.
Prosecutors allege Kirby was under the influence of alcohol and other substances, which contributed to the crash that killed Bichsel, according to the indictment, which was unsealed on March 8.
Kirby made his first court appearance on Wednesday and was released on $10,000 bond.
A jury trial set for May.