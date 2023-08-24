TULSA, Okla. – The family of a 26-year-old man who died while under the care of Ottawa County jail staff was awarded $33 million on Wednesday following a jury trial.
On Oct. 22, 2015, Terral Ellis, Jr., 26, died of sepsis and pneumonia after staff at the Ottawa County jail mocked him and ignored his pleas for medical attention for several hours, a lawsuit alleged. Ellis was booked into the jail after failing to appear in court on a DUI charge.
The family of Terral Brooks Ellis II filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma in 2017.
A jury found the Ottawa County Sheriff violated Ellis’ constitutional right to adequate medical care.
Ellis’ health declined while in jail and he even complained to detention staff of convulsions, the inability to walk, and pain in his ribs and internal organs, the lawsuit alleged.
A nurse at the jail, who was identified as Theresa Horn, told Ellis to “stop faking it and to lay down and serve his time,” the lawsuit alleges.
Ellis died an hour after being taken to the hospital when he was found in his jail cell in respiratory distress.
Ellis was in the Ottawa County jail for twelve days.