Juneteenth Festival to kick off with new organizer, continuing a family legacy
Tanya Modersitzki
The start of Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival kicks off Thursday and there's a new organizer taking it over after the passing of Black Wall Street Chamber President Sherry Gamble-Smith. Read MoreJuneteenth Festival to kick off with new organizer, continuing a family legacy
