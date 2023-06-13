A new organizer is taking over Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival after the death of Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President Sherry Gamble-Smith.

The festival is staying within the family.
 
Last year, FOX23 interviewed Gamble-Smith about her excitement surrounding the fest like we do every year.
 
This year, we'll be missing her presence at Juneteenth, but her legacy lives on through her daughter, Lauren Corbitt.
 
"My mother almost kind of prepared her daughters," Corbitt said. "We've been working within the organization since we started nine years ago."
 
She took over as executive director for the Chamber last August after her mother's death in July. She said it was a hard decision as she tries to fill her mom's shoes.
 
This year, you can expect a weekend-long fest to be a sense of community and unity through arts, music, food and informational workshops for homeowners and small businesses.
 
"I think that's what it is, continuing the legacy and providing resources for this community," Corbitt said. 

