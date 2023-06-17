Juneteenth Festival kicks off Saturday with 5k

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Juneteenth Festival has been continuing throughout the day.
A crowd of people filled the street by Guthrie Green Saturday morning for Tulsa’s first ever Juneteenth 5k. This year organizers wanted to promote wealth and wellness.
“This year our focus was on wealth and wellness. You have to be well in your body, well in your mind and well in your spirit,” Isaiah Weaver, a volunteer for the event, said.
Weaver says these celebrations are important to the community.
“It’s important to do this year over year because it creates tradition and it creates pride in the community,” he said.
Weaver said they had more than 300 people show up to participate in the races alone. Even more came for the wellness fair and concerts.
“Being able to see the diversity in the crowd, seeing smiles on the faces, seeing people come together as a community, that’s what it’s about” Weaver said.
Runner Ursula Jones says this Juneteenth 5k won’t be her last.
“I just wanted to do something that had meaning to it, so I tried to pick one or two races throughout year to run and I thought Juneteenth would be the excellent race to choose,” Jones said.
Runner Judy Allen said she felt blessed to be running today.
“I just feel blessed I was able to run, I’m just blessed that it was my fastest time, my friend talked me into coming today so I’m blessed to be here,” Allen said.
Allen says it was an impactful experience because of where the course went through.
“It let us see the Historic Greenwood so it was just a really nice run,” she said.
Everyone agreed that they loved being able to participate in the Juneteenth celebrations.